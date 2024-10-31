President Murmu pays tribute to Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid floral tributes to country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the national capital on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Unity Day.

President Murmu urged people to take inspiration from Sardar Patel’s ideals to work relentlessly for nation building.

In a post on X, she wrote, “Humble tributes from the grateful nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man who ensured the unification of the country! Sardar Patel was a great patriot and a leading nation builder. We should take inspiration from his ideals to work relentlessly for nation building.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel.

On this occassion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia. PM Modi also attended the Unity Day Parade at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.

The ‘Run for Unity’, held on ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diaws’, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was organized this time on October 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Akashwani. PM said that this year on the 31st of October, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is coinciding with the festival of Deepawali. He said that every year on the 31st of October, on the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diaws’, we organize the ‘Run for Unity’. On account of Deepawali this time ‘Run For Unity’ will be held on the 29th of October, Tuesday.

Prime Minister urged the people of the country to participate in it in maximum numbers and along with the mantra of unity of the country, spread the mantra of fitness everywhere.

National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31 every year on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.