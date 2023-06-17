President Murmu hails IAF’s role in conflicts with Pakistan

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday highlighted the great role played by the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in defending the country in the wars with ”the hostile neighbour” (Pakistan) in 1948, 1965 and 1971, saying their names were written in golden letters in the country’s history.

They demonstrated the same resolve and skills at the Kargil conflict and later, in destroying the terror hideout at Balakot. Thus, the IAF has a legendary reputation for professionalism, dedication and self-sacrifice.

Reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Hyderabad, she told the cadets that their career was challenging, rewarding and highly honourable. They have to carry forward the great legacy of those who have served in the IAF before them. She said that the IAF has a very inspiring motto ‘Touch the sky with glory’, ‘Nabhah sprisham deeptam’. She expressed confidence that the cadets would imbibe the spirit of this motto and live up to the expectations the nation has of them.

The president said that the IAF also contributed to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Recently the IAF sprang into action despite adverse weather conditions during the recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria to provide medical aid and disaster relief. Earlier, the successful evacuation operation to airlift more than 600 Indians and other nationals stuck in Kabul, involving flying and landing in a hostile environment was a testimony to the high capabilities of the IAF, she added.

President Murmu said that the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace would be essential for defence preparedness on land, sea and air. She said that each and every officer of the armed forces has to keep in mind an integrated perspective of defence preparedness.

She was happy to note that the IAF was taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high-technology war in a network-centric future battle space.