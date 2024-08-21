President Murmu cautions against wrong use of technology

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday emphasised that technology should be used for proper and sustainable development and public interest, cautioning that its wrong use can be disastrous.

She was speaking at the fifth convocation of JC Bose University of Science and Technology at Faridabad in Haryana.

The President said that today the whole world is in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. India is also ready to face the challenges of this revolution and take advantage of its opportunities. In achieving this national goal, the role of institutions like JC Bose University of Science and Technology will be very important.

She was happy to note that this university has entered into agreements with many industrial and academic institutions over the past few years. Many multinational companies have also established Centers of Excellence on the campus of this university to train students. She expressed hope that all these efforts will yield positive results.

The President said that today, many avenues of progress have opened up due to the development of technology. For example, access to the internet in remote areas has created many online employment opportunities.

President Murmu appreciated the JC Bose University of Science and Technology for playing an important role in making the youth skilled and self-reliant. She was happy to note that this university has an impressive list of alumni who are doing remarkable work in many fields in the country and abroad. She advised the university administration to take steps to make the contribution of the Alumni Association more effective.

The President said that this university is named after the great scientist and pioneer of modern science, Jagadish Chandra Bose who was probably the first scientist in the world who proved scientifically that even trees and plants have feelings. His revolutionary discovery changed the way people look at the botanical world. She urged students to take inspiration from his life and works and bring positive change in the society through technology.

The President said that the country’s India’s rich heritage always makes every Indian proud. The youth are a part of this rich heritage and they have to become its flag bearer. She advised students to trust their abilities and capabilities and move forward with self-confidence to achieve their goals.