President lauds sustainable development of Smart Cities

Stressing the need to conserve the environment along with development, President Droupadi Murmu said here on Wednesday that the works being carried out in the Smart Cities in this direction are appreciable.

Addressing the ‘India Smart Cities Conclave’ at the Brilliant Convention Centre at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the President pointed out that the investment in urban development has increased by more than double, compared to the past decades, and the Smart City Mission has had a major role in it.

On the occasion, she gave away prizes in various categories and appreciated Madhya Pradesh for achieving the award for the best state in India. She also lauded Indore City for remaining at the top of the list of the cleanest cities in India.

The President said there is a lot of stress on energy efficiency, green buildings and renewable energy in cities and there is a need to advance these efforts further.

President Murmu informed that the aim of the Sustainable Development Goals – 11 (SDG – 11) is to ‘Make Cities and Human Settlements Inclusive, Safe, Resilient and Sustainable’.

She said the ‘Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework’ started in 100 Smart Cities of India is an example of how efforts can be made on the national level to preserve the environment and work on climate change.

She said that during the recent G-20 summit, there was also a subgroup of ‘Urban-20’. This group conveyed a message that good management of cities is necessary to ensure regular sustainable development.

Madhya Pradesh and its cities received 13 awards in different categories during the function.