President Kovind to begin 4-day UP visit today

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive here on Thursday at noon for a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. According to official sources, the President will attend the ninth convocation ceremony of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

As per his itinerary, which has not been released officially, he will also attend convocation and foundation laying ceremonies, but the highlight of the trip will be a journey to Ayodhya on a special train from Lucknow on Sunday, officials aware of the developments said.

On Friday, the President will participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School in Lucknow, where he will unveil a six-foot-tall bronze statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Sampurnanand. He will also inaugurate an auditorium named after Dr. Sampurnanand.

The President, later on, Friday, will attend the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Lucknow.

He will visit Gorakhpur on August 28 where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Vishwavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya.

On Sunday, he will travel on a presidential train to Ayodhya. According to the PTI news agency, this special train will have an office for the President and include facilities such as free WiFi, among others. The Indian Railways has taken extra measures in the security. A rule book is prescribed in the security protocol of the President

President Kovind is slated to launch various projects of the department of culture and tourism under the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. The projects include the renovation and construction of the Tulsi Smarak Bhavan, the development of the Nagar Bus Stand, and Ayodhya Dham.

Before concluding his visit to the temple town, the President is also expected to visit the construction site of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and perform a ‘puja’ there.