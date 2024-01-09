IIMC’s 55th convocation on Wednesday

The 55th Convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, here on Wednesday.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the event, in the presence of Chairman of IIMC R Jagannathan and Director General Anupama Bhatnagar.

The event will see the participation of IIMC faculty members from IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centres at Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu.

During the convocation ceremony, Post Graduate Diploma certificates will be awarded to the IIMC students (from IIMC New Delhi and all its centres) from 2021-22 and 2022-23 batches. Sixty five students from the two batches will be awarded different medals.

IIMC is one of India’s leading institutions that offers education in the field of media and communication.

Set up in 1965, IIMC offers PG Diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television, Digital Media, Odia Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism, and Urdu Journalism.