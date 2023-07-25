President completes one year in office

President Droupadi Murmu completed one year in office on Tuesday.

The president expressed happiness that through technology, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been able to connect with more and more people in the past one year. She expressed confidence that Rashtrapati Bhavan officials would continue to work on making the system more transparent and effective by using technology and innovation.

To mark the completion of one year of her presidency, President Murmu participated in a number of activities including laying of the foundation stone for redevelopment of Shiva Temple situated in the President’s Estate; laying the foundation stone for construction of a Cricket Pavilion at the Sports Ground of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate; inaugurating Navachara – an Artificial Intelligence enabled gallery developed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in collaboration with Intel India

She also inaugurated Sutra-kala Darpan – a Textile Collection of Rashtrapati Bhavan; Janjatiya Darpan – a gallery to showcase the common and connecting cultural traits of various tribal communities; launching the redeveloped website of the President of India and Rashtrapati Bhavan; receiving the first copy of the book on Ayush Wellness Centre, President’s Estate, titled ‘Preserving Health, Embracing Traditions’.