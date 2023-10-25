President calls on people of different religions to live in harmony

Observing that the social fabric of the country becomes stronger when people of different religions live together in harmony, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday sought everyone’s cooperation in achieving this goal if India aims to establish itself as a developed nation by 2047.

”Humanity cannot survive without love and compassion. When people of different religions live together in harmony, the social fabric of the society and country becomes stronger. This strength further strengthens the unity of the country and takes it on the path of progress,” she said addressing an interfaith meet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president said religion holds an important place in everyone’s life.

”Religious beliefs and practices provide us with relief, hope and strength in adverse circumstances. Prayer and meditation help humans experience inner peace and emotional stability,” she said.

Murmu said fundamental and spiritual values like peace, love, purity and truth make lives meaningful. Religious practices devoid of these values cannot benefit anyone. To promote peace and harmony in the society, it is necessary to understand the importance of tolerance, respect for each other and harmony, she said.

The president added that every human soul deserves affection and respect. Recognising self, living a life in accordance with core spiritual qualities, and having a spiritual relationship with God is the natural means to communal harmony and emotional integration, she said.