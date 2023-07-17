President calls for removal of misconceptions about blood donation

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged members of the Indian Red Cross Society to work for removal of misconceptions related to blood donation and connect people, especially the youth, with this noble social cause.

Presiding over the ceremonial session of AGM of the Indian Red Cross Society at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, she said that philanthropy has been considered the most important human value in Indian tradition.

She was happy to note that the Indian Red Cross Society has been serving people for more than 100 years. The Red Cross has shown its commitment through relief work during the natural disasters and health emergencies.

President Murmu appreciated all the members and volunteers of the Society for their dedication and service to humanity. She said that their dedication, compassion and selfless spirit towards human service inspire others. She expressed confidence that the Indian Red Cross Society would continue to work for the welfare of humanity.

The President was happy to note that the Indian Red Cross Society was meeting about ten per cent of India’s blood requirements through more than 100 blood donation centres and mobile campaigns across the country. She said the Indian Red Cross Society was playing an excellent role by safely collecting blood for those in need and promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation.