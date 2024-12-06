Presence of Masood Azhar in Pakistan exposes Pak duplicity: MEA

India on Friday slammed Pakistan for repeatedly denying the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar on its soil and demanded strong action against the UN-designated terrorist.

Asked to comment on reports that Azhar, the mastermind of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack, has vowed to renew operations against India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “He is an UN-designated terrorist. We demand that strong action be taken against him so that he is brought to justice.”

Pointing out that Islamabad has denied his presence in Pakistan, the spokesperson said, ”There has been a denial that he is not there in Pakistan. What you are referring to, if the reports are correct then it exposes the duplicity of Pakistan. Masood Azhar is involved in cross-border terror attacks in India. We want that strong action to be taken against him.”

