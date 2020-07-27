All-State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees have been instructed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday to start preparing action plans for rehabilitation for the environment.

They have also been directed to implement District Environment Plans in regulation with the Central Pollution Control Board.

A bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, NGT Chairperson, announced the implementation in regard to a petition that was seeking disciplinary action against the illegal operation of commercial establishments, commercial complexes, nursing homes, clinics, hospitals, marriage halls and hotels in Uttar Pradesh.

The petition said that in the state’s Banda, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts, these establishments were functioning without the consent of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Environment (Protection) Act, the Biomedical Waste Management Rules and the Solid Waste Management Rules. Therefore, all these establishments are in violation.

The earlier pollution report that was submitted to the NGT on June 11 was declared unsatisfactory and uninformed, therefore the bench announced that it will revisit the plan of action, and re-discuss with CPCB for the finalised approval.

Justice S. P. Wangdi and Expert Member Dr Nagin Nanda, directed: “All other State PCBs and PCCs may also prepare similar action plans for the restoration of environment and implementation of District Environment Plans, in coordination with CPCB. CPCB may also prepare such plans for utilisation of funds available with it. CPCB may file a compliance report to this effect within four months.”