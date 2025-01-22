Prayagraj Railway Division gears up with over 150 special trains for Mauni Amavasya festivities

With Mauni Amavasya just days away, the Prayagraj Railway Division has announced extensive plans to operate over 150 special trains, accommodating the massive influx of devotees expected for the occasion. This initiative marks a record-setting milestone.

The special trains will be operated direction-wise from all nine stations in Prayagraj, ensuring seamless travel for pilgrims. The division has implemented color-coded ticketing and shelter arrangements to enhance the passenger experience.

Amit Malviya, Senior Public Relations Officer of the Prayagraj Railway Division, stated that more than 150 special trains will operate on Mauni Amavasya, most of which will depart from Prayagraj Junction. Special services will also be available from other stations in the division, complementing the regular train schedule.

Mr Malviya highlighted that operating over 150 special trains in a single day would set a new benchmark, surpassing the 85 trains managed during Mauni Amavasya in Kumbh 2019. On average, a train will run every 4 minutes on the day, showcasing the division’s robust preparedness.

Earlier, during the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, a record 101 special trains were operated, successfully managing the enormous turnout of devotees. The upcoming Mauni Amavasya is expected to surpass this feat, with even greater records anticipated.

The Mela Authority estimates that over 10 crore devotees will bathe in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, with 10–20% traveling by train. Notably, during the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti, over 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip, exceeding expectations.

So far, more than 9 crore devotees have participated in the Mahakumbh festivities. Preparations are now in full swing for the largest bathing festival of the Mahakumbh — Mauni Amavasya.