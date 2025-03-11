Prayagraj transformed from a mafia stronghold to a model city: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, highlighted the transformative impact of Mahakumbh on Prayagraj, stating that the city, once dominated by the mafia and criminals, has evolved into a model city in the recent years.

Yogi Adityanath, during a private channel’s conclave here, remarked that Prayagraj has undergone complete transformation with major development projects giving the historic city a modern identity. He also attributed this change to the linking of faith and economy through Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also honoured sanitation worker, showering them with flowers at the event. Calling them the foundation of cleanliness, he said, “They have successfully brought the message of a Swachh Kumbh to life.”

CM Yogi lauded the first public event honouring sanitation workers, calling it a truly commendable initiative. Speaking at the conclave, he emphasised the crucial role of sanitation workers in making the Mahakumbh a grand and divine success. “After any work is completed, people often move on, thinking about the next task. While everyone lives in a building, the foundation stones are forgotten,” CM Yogi remarked, he said, adding, “the sanitation workers who strengthened the foundation of Mahakumbh deserve recognition. Their efforts made this event possible, and this program to honor them is truly heartwarming.”

Highlighting the power of collective effort, he said, “Any event reaches great heights only when people come together with a shared vision. When we view collective efforts positively, they become an inspiration for society. This is exactly what happened in Prayagraj.”

Yogi also recounted how the people from countries like the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK expressed their desire to bring their elderly parents to the Kumbh for a holy dip.

He further emphasised the importance of cleanliness and security, stating that everyone who attended Mahakumbh appreciated the sanitation and security personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a vision that our events should provide inner satisfaction to people, because cleanliness is the first measure of inner peace, and behavior is the second.

The CM reflected on the historic success of Mahakumbh, emphasizing the unwavering faith of devotees. He mentioned that over 66.30 crore pilgrims visited in just 45 days and shared statistics of the crowd turnout on each holy bath.