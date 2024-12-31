Prayagraj Mahakumbh to ignite Sanatan Dharma’s flame with sacred Chhadi Yatra

Crores of devotees attending the Prayagraj Mahakumbh to take a holy dip will also witness the revered ‘Chhadi’ (sacred staff), symbolizing the awakening of Sanatan Dharma.

Hundreds of Mahatmas from Shri Panch Dashnam Avahan Akhara are bringing the sacred Chhadi to Prayagraj. The Chhadi Yatra, which began in Haridwar, is being led by Dadaji Dhuniwale Shri Mahant Gopal Giri of Avahan Akhara.

According to Shri Mahant Gopal Giri, four Shri Mahants of the Chhadi have been appointed to accompany him as per the Akhara’s directives, along with a group of sadhus from Avahan Akhara.

This sacred Chhadi Yatra will arrive at Prayagraj Mahakumbh tomorrow, where saints and devotees from various Akharas will extend a warm welcome at multiple locations. The Chhadi Yatra marks its 1220th year since inception.

Shri Mahant Gopal Giri highlighted that 1220 years ago, under the guidance of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, 550 Mahatmas from Akhara Shri Shambhu Panch Dashnam Avahan Naga Sanyasi and Shri Mahant embarked on a journey to visit the temples of Sanatan Dharma across India.

In this Prayag Mahakumbh, the Akhara Shri Shambhu Panch Dashnam Avahan Naga Sanyasi celebrates 1478 years of its existence. By 2025, Avahan Akhara will observe its 123rd Mahakumbh bath. The sacred Chhadi will also partake in the holy bath during this occasion.

From January 1, 2025, to February 27, 2025, this sacred Chhadi will be available for darshan at the Avahan Akhara camp in Prayagraj Mahakumbh.