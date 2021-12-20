Prasar Bharati signs MU with ICCR for promoting Indian culture

Prasar Bharati and Indian Council for Cultural Relations signed a Memorandum of Understanding today for promoting Indian culture.

The performances of the eminent artists associated with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be telecast on the national and International Channels of Doordarshan.

The dance and music performances will be showcased on DD National, DD India, regional channels of Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati News Services (Digital Platform of Prasar Bharati) in the form of a weekly programme.

The MoU aims to bring forth the best of Indian Culture to the National and International audiences and provide TV and Digital platforms to the performing artists.

In collaboration with ICCR, Doordarshan will produce 52 half an hour episodes, based on cultural events/concerts/performances of music/dance organized by ICCR.

The MoU was signed between Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Director General, Doordarshan and Dinesh K Patnaik, Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations in the presence of Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Chief Executive Officer, Prasar Bharati, Shri D P S Negi, Member (Finance), Prasar Bharati and other senior officers from Prasar Bharati and Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

This MoU will be in operation for a period of three years from December 2021.