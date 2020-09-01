Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s funeral will take place on Tuesday with full military honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries to pay the last respect.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of the three services also paid homage to the former president.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respect:

President Kovind paid his respects to the late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, at his residence 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nWCeZ1LH0B — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 1, 2020

The 84-year-old former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus died yesterday.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10, underwent life-saving brain surgery on the same day.

After admitting to the hospital, it was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

He has not shown any improvement and his health status has remained unchanged since then.

Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet informed about the loss.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” he said.

Due to the Covid protocol, the dead body of the former President will be taken for last rites in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage.

The funeral will take place at the Lodi Road crematorium.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced to observe seven days mourning across the nation from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to the departed former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday expressed grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Taking it to Twitter, he recalled his oath-taking ceremony during which Pranab Mukherjee was the President.

“I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti,” he said.

Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, in August last year.