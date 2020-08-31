Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Taking it to Twitter, he recalled his oath-taking ceremony during which Pranab Mukherjee was the President.

“I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti,” he said.

“As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me,” he added.

“India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” he said.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

President and Vice-President have also expressed grief over the loss of Pranab Mukherjee.

READ: Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies; President, Vice-President express condolences

Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet informed about the loss.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” he said.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where he is admitted since August 10 said there has been a “decline” in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee since Sunday and is “in septic shock” due to lung infection.

Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support and is being managed by a team of specialists, the hospital had said.

After admitting to the hospital, it was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

He has not shown any improvement and his health status has remained unchanged since then.