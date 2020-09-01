Former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics Pranab Mukherjee today breathed his last in Army Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi. Mukherjee, 84, was admitted in hospital after contracting Covid-19, and then on the same day, he underwent surgery for the blood clot in the brain.

The information of his death was broken by his son Abhijit Mukherjee on twitter. “With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away despite the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of you with folded hands,” Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Mukherjee has been in hospital since 10 August, and later he also developed a lung infection. Today, his health deteriorated, and a health bulletin issued by the hospital said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support. His son said that his father was “hemodynamically stable” but asked everyone to pray. Following his demise, the government announced 7-day state mourning from 31 August to 6 September, both days inclusive. “As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31 August to 06 September, both days inclusive.

“During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment,” reads government release.

Pranab Mukherjee, an astute politician, fondly called ‘Da’ in political circles and by his colleagues. He had a chequered political career spanning around five decades.

He was the leader who saw a major transformation of Indian politics ~from the Congress’s unipolar hegemony days under Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister in the late 1960s to the BJP’s ascent in 2014.

He became a national political figure in 1969 when elected as a Rajya Sabha member from the Bangla Congress, a breakaway faction of Congress.

He was considered Number 2 in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet but after her assassination, he fell out of favour with Rajiv Gandhi. However, later he joined Congress again and worked comfortably with Sonia Gandhi. Many a time, he was seen as the prime ministerial candidate. The highest point of his career came when he became the 13 th President of India~ from 2012 to 2017.

Before it, Mukherjee held various key positions in government including Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009). He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Bharat Ratna in 2019. Even though he was a staunch Congressman but he was liked by everyone, irrespective of political parties affiliation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the guidance he got from President Pranab Mukherjee during his first term in the Prime Ministerial office.

As the news of his death broke, he was the first to write the condolence message. “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” tweeted Prime Minister

Narendra Modi. As the news of his demise circulated, condolences messages started pouring from everyone.

“Our former president, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman.. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family” tweeted Lata Mangeshkar.

“The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family” tweeted cricketer Virat Kohli.

He is survived by his 3 children. Sharmistha Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee and Indrajit Mukherjee.