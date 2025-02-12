Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit likely to rejoin Congress

Late President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee may join Congress, leaving the ruling Trinamul Congress soon.

According to Congress sources, Abhijit Mukjerjee is likely to join the party in presence of the party’s West Bengal observer Ghulam Ahmad Mir and other senior state Congress leaders on Wednesday at Bidhan Bhavan.

Advertisement

In 2021, Mr Mukherjee, former Congress MP from Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency, had joined Trinamul Congress after the ruling party in West Bengal came to the power in the state for the third time in a row.

Advertisement

In 2012, Mr Mukherjee had contested in the Jangipur LS bypolls in Murshidabad with Congress ticket after his father resigned. He had won the bypoll and again in 2014 as a Congress candidate from the same constituency. But in 2019, he was defeated by Khalilur Rahaman of Trinamul Congress in Jangipur.