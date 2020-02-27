Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday hit out at the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi alleging her of inciting the violence in Delhi over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Javadekar said it was the Congress chief who incited violence after she called for a ‘fight to the finish’ in December last year.

He alleged that AAP and Congress are doing politics over violence.

“BJP is working to restore peace but Congress and AAP are doing politics over violence. We condemn this. Attempts have been made to instigate violence for two months. Sonia Gandhi gave the call for ‘fight to the finish’ in December,” he said.

Hitting out at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “AAP should have worked for peace. Instead, Chief Minister Kejriwal identified riot victims by religion in Assembly.”

“In such a situation, duty of all political parties should be to consolidate peace,” he added.

Yesterday, Javadekar had evaded the question of his party leader Kapil Mishra’s alleged involvement in the recent clashes.

The violent clashes in the North East area of the national capital has taken lives of at least 37 people and injured more than 200.

Ministers also raised a question to the opposition about why were they silent on the deaths of a Delhi Police officer and an Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee during the clashes.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had met President Ram Nath Kovind and asked him to use his powers to protect “Rajdharma”. Yesterday she hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded him to take the responsibility of the violence and resign from the post.

On the other hand, Congress has been vocal in launching attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he has been criticised by the party of failing to take control of the violence.

However, Kejriwal has appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace. While addressing the Assembly, Kejriwal had spelled the names of those involved in the violence, pointing out they were both Hindus and Muslims.