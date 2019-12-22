Controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday filed a complaint against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

Thakur lodged the complaint with the director of the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal after arriving by flight SG 2489.

According to sources, an irritated Thakur did not get down from the aircraft for some time after landing in Bhopal.

When reporters approached her outside the airport later, she alleged that the airline staff “does not behave properly with passengers”.

“They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him,” she said.

Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that he had received a complaint from the Bhopal MP. Although, neither Thakur nor spokesperson of the airline could be contacted for comment.

“I have got her complaint about seat allotment. We will look into it on Monday,” news agency PTI.quoted him as saying.

Last month, Thakur, the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, was in news for repeating her comment that Nathuram Godse, the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi was a “deshbhakt (patriot)”. Thakur said this during a debate in the Lok Sabha over the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill.

In May, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Thakur had said that Nathuram Godse was a “deshbhakt (patriot)”, is a “deshbhakt (patriot)” and will remain a “deshbhakt (patriot)”. She said this while replying to a query on actor Kamal Haasan’s remark that the “first terrorist in independent India was Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse.

In April, she had said that former Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare died because she had cursed him. Karkare, who is regarded a martyr, died in action while fighting terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, along with two more senior police officers Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar, who were killed outside Cama Hospital in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Thakur is currently facing trial under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a Mumbai court for allegedly conspiring and abetting a terror act and also has a murder to criminal conspiracy charges against her. She is currently out on bail.

(With PTI inputs)