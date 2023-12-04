Post Rajasthan polls all eyes on the chief minister’s post

All eyes are on the chief minister’s choice in Rajasthan. The question of whether the BJP legislators will unanimously elect their leader or the party’s parliamentary board thrust a name for the post is on everyone’s mind.

The question as to who the BJP will eventually make the chief minister of the state after the victory has been asked ever since the election process started in October. Ever since Prime Minister Modi asked the public to vote for Lotus and remember his face, no one in the party dared to declare the chief ministerial candidate for the state.

The tradition of having a chief ministerial face did not change in Rajasthan, the government changed. Along with this, it is important that if there is such a trend, will Vasundhara Raje be made chief minister for the third time? Actually, it will be decided when the winning MLAs of BJP choose the name of their leader and submit it to the party’s Parliament Board. But there are five to eight other prominent BJP leaders staring at the CM’s chair.

If Modi has to contest the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the issue of Hindu Rashtra and Sanatan Raksha of Uttar Pradesh, rumours of Baba Balaknath, who won assembly from Tizara and who is also an Alwar MP, are already rife before the election process started.

Union ministers Arjunram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, Rajya Sabha MP and now MLA Sawaimadhopur KL Meena, woman MP and now MLA Diya Kumari (Jaipur royal family member), Om Birla (Lok Sabha Speaker), Om Prakash Mathur (RSS hardliner), and BJP state president CP Joshi, who led the party to the victory in the state and always accompanied Modi during his all poll rallies and shows, and Raje’s name are trending in the political circles.