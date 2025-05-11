Post-Operation Sindoor, Bihar returns to election mode

Soon after the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, political parties in Bihar have returned to poll mode, where assembly elections are due in November.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaisawal announced on Sunday that PM Modi will address his first political rally after Operation Sindoor in Bihar in the next fortnight.

He said the PM will visit Bihar between May 25 and 30. The final date will be announced within the next few days.

He said the party has decided to hold a rally in Bikramganj, which is situated in the middle of the Shahabad region, which includes Ara, Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Sasaram, and Aurangabad districts of Bihar.

While the BJP is trying to send a message to the electorate by holding PM Modi’s rally soon after the ceasefire, Bihar’s popular folk singer Neha Singh Rathore has expressed concern over the possibility of the Indo-Pak war being used for electoral gains during the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Neha, who has been attacking the BJP and PM Modi on political issues, posted a message on ‘X’, saying, “The news of ceasefire is pleasant… but the Bihar elections should be contested on the issues of Bihar alone. Hope you got the message…”

Meanwhile, opposition parties are busy criticising the central government for allowing US President Donald Trump to take credit for the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Congress has also attempted to compare the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Sunday, the Congress placed hoardings at major junctions in Patna featuring photos of Indira Gandhi with the caption, “Maa tujhe salaam, not everyone can be Indira Gandhi!”

The Congress was not alone in comparing the response of the current central government leadership with Indira Gandhi’s iron-fisted approach in 1971, which led to a decisive victory.

Drawing parallels between PM Modi and Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 war, RJD national spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha questioned Donald Trump’s involvement in mediation between India and Pakistan.

He invoked the 1971 war that led to the partition of Pakistan and marked a moment of definitive Indian military superiority under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The RJD leader further said, “If the DGMO Pakistan called and talks took place, then it is surprising that the first tweet was made by Donald Trump about a country like India. The fact that he was mediating made me uncomfortable. And I am not alone, many people are remembering 1971 today.”

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, independent MP from Purnea, considered close to the Congress, also criticised the central government on the American angle.

He posted a message addressed to PM Modi on ‘X’, stating, “There should be a ceasefire, but it should be on India’s terms. In what capacity did the US President make the announcement regarding a great country like India? This is an attack on India’s sovereignty.”