Post Office Act 2023 comes into effect

The Post Office Bill, 2023, passed by Parliament in its 2023 Winter Session, and after receiving the President’s assent, came into force on Tuesday. The Act repealed the Indian Post Office Act, 1898.

The new Act aims to create a simple legislative framework for delivery of citizen centric services, banking services and benefits of government schemes at the last mile.

The Act does away with provisions such as the exclusive privilege of collecting, processing and delivering of letters, to enhance the ease of doing business and ease of living. No penal provisions have been prescribed in the Act.

Advertisement

The new Act provides a framework for prescribing standards for addressing of items, address identifiers and usage of postcodes.

“The Post Office Act, 2023” vide Notification dated 17th June, 2024, came into force w.e.f. 18th June, 2024 and repealed the Indian Post Office Act, 1898, an official release said.