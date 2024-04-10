Post abrogation of Article 370, PoK can aspire to be part of Kashmir: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said peace has returned to Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 and now, even PoK can want to be a part of Kashmir.

“BJP abolished Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, so today there is neither separatism nor stone pelting. Kashmir is at peace and it is also possible that the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) may also ask us to make them a part of Kashmir,” he said, adding that all this is happening because the BJP has an absolute majority in the country and the governance of the country is in the hands of the world’s powerful leader Narendra Modi.

In an election rally at Ashish Garden in Devarkheda, Chandausi on Wednesday, he claimed today the country is in safe hands and you can be assured that the country’s borders are safe. Besides, India is counted among the most powerful nations of the world, he added.

The Defence Minister said now change is visible. “Everyone got the benefits of free ration, Ayushman Yojana, Kisan Samman Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana without any discrimination. Neither caste nor religion was seen. Be it Hindu or Muslim, everyone took benefit. Believe me, this time BJP is going to get maximum support from the Muslim community,” he claimed.

He said people should understand that BSP, SP, and Congress, which do politics of hatred and fear, will never do any good for them. Today, both Hindus and Muslims in the country are living with their heads held high.