In a sensational revelation made by the National Investigating Agency (NIA), the name of most-wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang may name surfaced in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

As reported by NDTV, a top cop of the anti-terror agency said that the Intelligence inputs suggest that proceeds from the gold smuggling were used for anti-national and terror activities.

NIA opposed bail for the accused in the case involving smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

The probe agency told that court that links to diplomatic channels need to be examined further.

According to the agency, one of the accused, Ramees, had said that he had a diamond business in Tanzania and he sold that gold in the UAE.

The NIA quoted the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee’s narrative summary on Dawood Ibrahim and the fact sheet published by the US Department of Treasury on his gang’s activities in Africa.

In August, the Pakistan government had finally accepted to shelter the fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

India’s most wanted underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, was blamed for the barbarous bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993.

Pakistan’s admission comes after strict a financial sanction has been imposed on the country for helping terrorists.

It has released a list of 88 banned terror groups as part of its efforts to wriggle out of tough financial sanctions.

The list names Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, and Pakistan has said it has imposed tough financial sanctions on the terror groups and their leaders.

