Positive potential of AI is amazing: PM Modi

”If you upload your medical report to an AI (Artificial Intelligence) app, it can explain in simple language, free of any jargon, what it means for your health. But, if you ask the same app to draw an image of someone writing with their Left hand, the app will most likely draw someone writing with their Right hand,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out while addressing the AI Action Summit in Paris.

This is because that is what the training data is dominated by, he said while giving an example of the pros and cons of AI technology.

Advertisement

This goes to show that while the positive potential of AI is absolutely amazing, there are many biases that the global community needs to think carefully about, the PM said.

Advertisement