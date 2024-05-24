Porsche crash: Pune police dismisses special treatment charges; minor’s mother seeks help

Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday asserted that no preferential treatment was given to the minor boy allegedly involved in mowing down two IT professionals in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, he denied allegations that the 17-year-old boy, the son of a real estate developer, was served “pizzas and burgers” in custody following the incident on May 19.

The boy is accused of ramming his Porsche into a motorbike killing two persons — Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta — at Kalyaninagar in Pune.

Advertisement

The teen’s family has, however, claimed that their driver was behind the wheel when the accident happened.

The crime branch officials on Thursday questioned the grandfather and minor friend of the 17-year-old boy.

The driver, employed by the family of the minor involved in the car accident, in a statement to the police said that the teen was insisting on going behind the wheel and he had to call the father to inform the latter about it.

The minor’s father, a prominent builder, asked him to let the teen drive the car, the driver told the authorities.

According to the police, the accused teenager’s friend and the driver were accompanying him in the car when the fatal accident took place.

Meanwhile, the mother of the minor came out with a video where she is seen crying and pleading for help, and urging the authorities to not punish her son. She also termed as fake another viral footage purportedly showing her son boasting about how he got away with the incident.

NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Thursday questioned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the incident. She said Fadnavis should reveal who tried to pressure the police and how the minor got bail.

Sule also expressed her surprise at Devendra Fadnavis “rushing” to Pune and making comments about the accident. “Fadnavis told reporters that police should not come under any political pressure. I want to tell him that those in power can pressure the police in such probes. My question to Fadnavis is who pressured the police and how despite such a heinous crime, the kid got bail,” she told a news agency.

In a controversial move, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the minor under the condition that he would write a 300-word essay on the “effect of road accidents and the solution”, study traffic rules, give a presentation on the same and assist accident victims in the future, if he witnesses any.

On Thursday, the bail was cancelled by the JJB, given the nationwide anger due to its alacrity. The minor has been sent to an observation home till June 5 as per the JJB’s order.

The minor may now be tried as an adult as the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said in a review application before the JJB to allow the minor to be tried as an adult. The Pune Police also sought the minor to be sent to a remand home.

Moreover, along with the juvenile’s father, the sessions court also remanded two employees of the Hotel Black Club, where the minor reportedly consumed alcohol before the accident.

An FIR has also been registered against the minor under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, a senior police official said.