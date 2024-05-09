Population reports a proof how Hindus were oppressed: Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani has said that the findings of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council on the country’s population are the proof of how the Hindu society was oppressed over the years.

Union Minister Smriti Irani told reporters here on Thursday that this has been the tradition of Congress harassing the Hindu society, depriving the Hindu society, insulting the Hindu society and Sanatan.

“This figure is a reflection of how social attacks have been made on Hindu society during the Congress rule. There has been an effort to divide our society on the basis of caste. This is the evidence of that,” Irani claimed.

Advertisement

The study has found that between 1950 and 2015, the population share of Hindus declined by 7.82 per cent and the share of Muslims has increased by 43.15 per cent in the country.