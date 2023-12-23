Popular motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of assaulting wife hours after wedding: Report

A few hours after taking wedding vows with her, Vivek Bindra, a popular motivational speaker and social media influencer, allegedly assaulted his wife Yanika and left her partially deaf, according to reports.

A case has been registered against Bindra in this regard by his brother-in-law Vaibhav Kwatra in Noida Sector 126 police station.

As per the reports, the incident took place in the early hours of December 7 at Bindra’s residence in the Supernova West Residency in Noida’s Sector 94. The couple got married on December 6.

In the FIR, Kwatra alleged that his sister Yanika was beaten black and blue when she tried to mediate in a family dispute between Bindra and his mother. Bindra allegedly took her to a room and slapped 30-40 times, resulting in serious injuries to her left ear and bruises all over the body.

A video of Yanika showing her injuries from a hospital bed has also gone viral one social media. In the purported video, she is seen showing her injuries to cameras and claiming the influencer slapped him some 30-40 times. She also claimed she is unable to hear from her left ear.

Another video, shot in the early hours outside the society gate, shows Bindra trying to persuade his wife to come inside.

The physical assualt allegations against Bindra comes days after Sandeep Maheshwari, another high profile motivational speaker, claimed he was involved in a scam related to his company Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL).

Maheshwari has claimed that Bindra’s company allegedly deceived his followers and shared testimonials from the victims. He also claimed that Bindra owed nearly Rs 500 crore to over 100,000 students. Bindra, however, has denied these allegations.