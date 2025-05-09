Pope Leo XIV has a TN & Kerala connect: visited school near Coimbatore

While the Catholics across the world are rejoicing at having a new pope and chanting ‘Viva il Papa’ (long live the Pope), Tamil Nadu, as well as Kerala, are elated at the old connection that Leo XIV has with the states. As head of the Augustinian order, he had visited Coimbatore and adjoining places in the state in 2006.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV had visited Kerala and Tamil Nadu in 2004 and 2006, leaving a lasting impact on the community of Augustinians and others in India. Then, Robert Prevost (before assuming the papal name of Leo XIV) was the Prior General (Head) for two terms from 2001 to 2013.

“Sporting a smile, he was very kind and simple, and very accessible. He interacted with us seminarians. I was a seminarian then during his visit. Incredibly simple, he is a good missionary always having the marginalised at his heart,” recalled Fr Wilson OSA, Regional Vicar of the Augustinians. During his first visit in April 2004, the ordination of six priests of the Augustinians took place at Kaloor near Kochi in Kerala.

It was during his second visit in October 2006 that he visited the Shenbagam Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Uthukuli near Pollachi in Coimbatore district. The school is run by the Chicago-headquartered Agustinians, and it was a brief visit. But, the staff of the school are on cloud nine that they have a connection with the pope. The school has a photograph of Robert Prevost standing in front of the gate.

“I met him in February in Rome and invited him to visit India in January 2026, and he agreed to make it. He has been elevated as a cardinal, and things have taken a different turn. But, during my stay, he used to serve food and take the plates. With a strong memory, he enquired about many things about the growth of the Augustinian order and about everyone whom he had met during his visit. We are filled with immense joy as it is a great blessing for us to have our own Augustinian as the Holy Father,” said Fr Wilson, adding, as Prior General, Prevost had visited all the 58 countries where the Augustinians have a presence.