“Poonch attack similar to Pulwama…government conspiracy clearly visible”: RJD MLA

Sparking a controversy, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Bhai Virendra has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of “conspiring” the terror attack in Poonch which led to the death of five Indian soldiers.

Speaking to ANI, Virendra said, “This incident (Poonch) is quite similar to Pulwama. The conspiracy of the central government is clearly visible in it. Now, they (BJP) will try to raise the Hindu-Muslim issues. Just like the British’s ‘Divide and Rule’, BJP too believes in creating unrest and looting”. He added, “The attack on our soldiers is an unfortunate incident. But, the central government has to answer the allegations. I also want answers from Union Minister Amit Shah as well who is coming to Bihar in a week. Since the party (BJP) is losing ground in the state, he is coming to create unrest in the state”.

On April 20, an Army vehicle passing Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired upon, by unidentified terrorists, likely through grenades, which lead to the death of five soldiers.

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles deployed for counterterrorism operations in the area lost their lives in the incident, the Army said.

The mortal remains of all five soldiers were brought to their native village on Saturday.

As per sources, the terrorists are suspected to have been from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Following the attack, the army launched a massive operation on Friday to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists, which it said was behind the ambush.