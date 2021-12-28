Poll duty officials eligible for third dose as frontline workers: Centre

With the number of Omicron cases rising rapidly, the Centre on Tuesday issued a fresh directive to states and Union Territories to treat persons on election duty in poll-bound states as frontline workers, eligible for precaution dose.

The move to administer boosters comes amid concern over the highly transmissible variant.

“Doctor certificate or a prescription is not required to establish comorbidity; doctors advised an indication for 60+ persons to consult with their doctors before opting for a precaution dose or booster against Covid-19,” the Health Ministry said in a statement here.

Medical professionals, frontline health staff and senior citizens with comorbidities can take the booster dose from January 10, the statement said.

Those on election duty in poll-bound states will be treated as frontline workers, eligible for precaution dose, the Health Ministry said.

“All established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 years age group; beneficiaries are to wait for half-an-hour when they will be monitored for AEFI and will be eligible for the 2nd dose only after 28 days,” the Health Ministry said.