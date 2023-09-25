Macroeconomic challenges mute demand for frontline workers in FY23

Financial management group meeting addresses key economic issues under India’s G20 presidency
The growth in demand for frontline workers in the Financial Year 2023-24 seems to be muted due to macroeconomic challenges, a new survey report, released on Monday, reveals.
According to the latest BetterPlace’s Frontline Index Report, the total demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5%. In FY23, 6.6 million frontline jobs were created in India as compared to 8 million in FY22. The drop can largely be attributed to global macroeconomic headwinds.
In FY22, e-commerce was the highest contributor to frontline worker employment. The dominance of the e-commerce sector has been replaced by the logistics & mobility and IFM & IT sector which together contribute to more than 61% of the new jobs created.
However, e-commerce continues to be the highest employer of women frontline workers in FY23, contributing to 64% of the total women workers employed.
Demand created by e-commerce has fallen by 52% since last year, but it is still the second-largest employer, contributing to 33% of the total jobs.
The report further highlighted that the women participation ratio in the workforce doubled between FY22 and FY23. It increased from 3% to 6% between FY22 and FY23.
According to the survey, 88% of those women felt fully or somewhat supported by their families to join the workforce.
The average monthly salary for women frontline workers in FY23 was 20.5% lower than the industry average. The gap between youths and older cohorts is smaller for women frontline workers, with 44% of them belonging to the 20–30-age category and 37% belonging to the 30–40-age category.
The survey revealed that the participation of youth declined by 8% between FY22 and FY23, while participation of workers between 30 and 40 increased by 25%.
Over 80% of the frontline workers are adequately educated, having completed either their graduation or high school diploma.
The average monthly salaries for frontline workers decreased marginally by 4.5% to reach around Rs 21,700 in FY23.
