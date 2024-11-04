Political parties in UP get a week more to campaign in 9 assembly bye-polls

Political parties in Uttar Pradesh will now get one week’s more time more for campaigning in the 9 assembly bye-elections after the Election Commission on Monday extended the date of polling to November 20 from the existing November 13. The EC sources here said that the decision to extend the date of polling by a week was due to various festivals and demand by the political parties.

It’s order states that November 15 is the bathing festival of Kartik Purnima, hence Congress, BJP, BSP, RLD and other national and state level parties had demanded to change the date of voting. The Commission said that bye-elections in the assembly constituencies will be now held on November 20 instead of November 13. Earlier, the campaigning in UP bye polls was slated to end on November 11 evening but now it will end on November 18 evening.

Bye-elections now would to be held on Ghaziabad, Mirpur, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Sismau, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhwan assembly seats on November 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.

