Police searches 25 locations in Rajouri in terror network related case

Police conducted searches at 25 places across the border district of Rajouri on Wednesday in a terror network related case.

A spokesman of the Rajouri Police said that on the basis of a warrant received from a NIA court, extensive searches were conducted in Rajouri, Naushera, Thanamandi, Dharhal, Koteranka, Budhal, Manjakot, and Chingus.

Advertisement

These searches were part of an investigation linked to Case FIR No. 447/2024 registered at the Rajouri police station.

Advertisement

The case pertains to a terrorist network active in Rajouri working to activate overground workers (OGWs) in Jammu and Kashmir with the connivance of proscribed terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to initiate, organise and execute terror-related activities.

During the searches, incriminating material and crucial documents were recovered and seized, the spokesman said.

Further investigation in this case is underway.