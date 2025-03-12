Soldier injured in cross-border firing in Jammu’s Rajouri

BSF DG reviews situation at IB, LoC in J&K
BSF Director General Daljit Singh visited the international border (IB) with Pakistan in J&K's Kathua district and reviewed the security situation amid incidents of civilian killings by terrorists.
An Indian Army soldier was injured in a cross-border firing incident at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district on Wednesday.
Sources said that an army personnel was injured in a suspected sniper attack from across the LoC in the morning.
The injured soldier has been airlifted to the Command Hospital at Udhampur for advanced treatment.
Such an incident of firing from across the LoC was recently reported in the Poonch district.
