Soldier injured in cross-border firing in Jammu’s Rajouri

An Indian Army soldier was injured in a cross-border firing incident at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Sources said that an army personnel was injured in a suspected sniper attack from across the LoC in the morning.

The injured soldier has been airlifted to the Command Hospital at Udhampur for advanced treatment.

Such an incident of firing from across the LoC was recently reported in the Poonch district.