Police re-unite 358 missing people with their families in Jammu district

As many as 358 missing people in the Jammu district have been traced and reunited with their families by the J&K Police.

Police said strenuous efforts were made to trace these persons during the current year up to 30 April.

Of these, 193 were females and 145 males. Their families had lodged missing reports in various police stations and they were reunited after completing legal formalities, the police said.

Senior superintendent of police (Jammu) Vinod Kumar has issued directions to all police units including zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and Incharge Police Posts to make sincere efforts to trace out all the missing persons, pending on the roll of Police Stations in order to reunite them with their families.

General public of the district has highly appreciated the positive steps taken by Jammu Police in this context.