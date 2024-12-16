Police preventing party workers from reaching Lucknow: UP Congress chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress has alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was threatening its workers in the districts against joining the Vidhan Sabha Gherao on December 18.

State Congress President Ajay Rai accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of ordering the director general of police to direct the police officers of the districts to ensure that no Congress worker leaves his house to reach Lucknow on December 18 come what may.

“The CM’s Office has warned the districts that action would be taken against the officials of the districts from where Congress workers reach Lucknow. Following this instruction, the police in the districts have started intimidating and terrorising our workers,” he alleged at a press conference.

Addressing the chief minister, the state Congress president said, “Yogi ji, has forgotten the day when everyone in solidarity with him when he cried in Parliament bitterly for fear of the police. Today, sitting on the post of chief minister, he is terrorising political workers with the help of the same police, filing thousands of cases

suppressing democratic rights, and stopping protests, movements, and sieges.

He said the BJP has forgotten that it came to power for the first time on the basis of movements and it will not be in power again after 2027.

He warned against stopping any of the party workers. “We are a Gandhian party and know the dignity of the movement. India is still a democracy as fascism has not yet come to the country. Hence, Congress won’t tolerate any attempt to kill democracy. If we are not afraid of the British, why would we be afraid of the British informers and brokers,” he asked.

Ajay Rai called upon the workers to reach Lucknow by all means, surround the assembly, and hold a mirror of its jungle raj to the government.

In case the police do not allow you to come to Lucknow using force, sit on a dharna, and ask the police to either let you go, or send you to jail.

Ajay Rai warned the police officers to remain within their limits, do not kill democracy under pressure from the government. “It is the right of a political party to protest peacefully. It’s a fight between the power and Congress. Don’t make it a fight between Congress and the police. Remember, we are coming to power in 2027, we will note down the names of every officer who tortures the workers,” he added.