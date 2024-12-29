Police inspector suspended in MP over custodial death of Dalit man

The inspector of a police station has been suspended with immediate

effect after the suspicious death of a Dalit man inside the police

station and consequent protest against the police by the family

members and villagers of the deceased in the Dewas district of Madhya

Pradesh.

The irate family members alleged that the police were demanding a

bribe to reduce the severity of sections against the man, who was

brought to the police station for questioning after a woman lodged a

complaint against him.

The family of the deceased leveled serious allegations on police

personnel accusing them of murder. The police, however, said the man

tried to commit suicide with his gamcha (scarf) and the police rushed

him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The incident occurred inside the Satwas police station in Dewas

district on Saturday evening.

According to information, the police brought the man, Mukesh Longre

(35), to the police station for questioning in connection with a

complaint against him by a woman. However, after a while, the police

informed his family members about his death. The enraged family

accused the police personnel of demanding a bribe.

They also accused the police personnel of murdering Mukesh inside the

police station. A large number of people gathered outside the police

station and raised slogans. The protest continued on Sunday too.

On getting the information about the incident, Dewas SP Puneet Gehlot

suspended Satwas police station in-charge Ashish Rajput and ordered a

judicial probe against him.

The Congress launched an attack on the ruling BJP and Chief Minister

Dr Mohan Yadav, who is also the home minister. MP Congress chief Jitu

Patwari reached Satwas. He alleged that there was ‘jungle raj’ in MP.

He said a Dalit man has been ‘murdered’ inside a police station and

the home minister of MP must take responsibility for it.

Congress leader Arun Yadav also demanded that the entire staff of the

police station must be suspended and strict action should be taken

against them.