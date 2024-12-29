Police inspector suspended in MP over custodial death of Dalit man

The inspector of a police station has been suspended with immediate
effect after the suspicious death of a Dalit man inside the police
station and consequent protest against the police by the family
members and villagers of the deceased in the Dewas district of Madhya
Pradesh.
The irate family members alleged that the police were demanding a
bribe to reduce the severity of sections against the man, who was
brought to the police station for questioning after a woman lodged a
complaint against him.
Advertisement
The family of the deceased leveled serious allegations on police
personnel accusing them of murder. The police, however, said the man
tried to commit suicide with his gamcha (scarf) and the police rushed
him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
The incident occurred inside the Satwas police station in Dewas
district on Saturday evening.
According to information, the police brought the man, Mukesh Longre
(35), to the police station for questioning in connection with a
complaint against him by a woman. However, after a while, the police
informed his family members about his death. The enraged family
accused the police personnel of demanding a bribe.
They also accused the police personnel of murdering Mukesh inside the
police station. A large number of people gathered outside the police
station and raised slogans. The protest continued on Sunday too.
On getting the information about the incident, Dewas SP Puneet Gehlot
suspended Satwas police station in-charge Ashish Rajput and ordered a
judicial probe against him.
The Congress launched an attack on the ruling BJP and Chief Minister
Dr Mohan Yadav, who is also the home minister. MP Congress chief Jitu
Patwari reached Satwas. He alleged that there was ‘jungle raj’ in MP.
He said a Dalit man has been ‘murdered’ inside a police station and
the home minister of MP must take responsibility for it.
Congress leader Arun Yadav also demanded that the entire staff of the
police station must be suspended and strict action should be taken
against them.