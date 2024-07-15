TMC cadre shot dead, another injured in armed attack

A Trinamul Congress worker was shot dead while another was wounded in an attack by a group of 10 armed criminals while they were discussing about a tender for local civic projects. The incident took place at a motel near Islampur in North Dinajpur late yesterday evening . The victim, identified as Bapi Roy, husband of Islampur Panchayat Samiti member from the

Trinamul Congress, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital. The other victim, Md Sajjad, husband of a local Gram Panchayat Pradhan, sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a private hospital in Siliguri for treatment. Bapi’s relatives took his body to a private hospital in hopes of reviving him. While Md Sajjad is still being treated, Bapi Roy’s body was handed over to police and later brought to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem as part of the police investigation.

Following the incident, senior police officers arrived at the spot to gather CCTV footage for further investigation. The motel owner and his staff were also detained by the police for questioning in order to obtain more information about them and their involvement in the incident. Kanhaialal Agarwal, TMC district president, who visited Islampur hospital last night, stated that nearly 10 miscreants had attacked Bapi Roy at close range.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Md Sajjad, the spouse of a Gram Panchayat Pradhan, is currently being treated at a private healthcare facility in Siliguri, informed the media that they were attacked by a group of unknown individuals while discussing tenders for development projects with other members of the Gram Panchayat. Lipi Biswas Roy, the widow of Bapi who was a member of Islampur Panchayat Samiti, said that her husband had left home after receiving a phone call. She also revealed that the attackers snatched his phone and gold chain.

Although she does not fully understand the motive behind the attack on her husband, she is advocating for a CBI investigation to ensure that those individuals are held accountable. Sources indicate that Bapi was involved in land and property contracts and would frequently visit this motel. He was previously arrested for illegal liquor trade as well. Kanhaialal Agarwal, the chairman of Islampur Municipality, dismissed any political motives behind the shooting. The North Dinajpur police are conducting a thorough investigation and considering all possible angles