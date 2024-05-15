Police have failed to control gangsters in Kerala: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Wednesday alleged that the police have turned into a scarecrow and the state is now under the control of gangsters.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said the police and the Home Department in the state failed to control the gangsters and the situation in the state is that anyone can kill any other person.

”If you give information about gangsters to the police, the informers will be attacked,” he said.

The senior Congress leader said a subterfuge group in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is controlling the police in the state.

Launching a scathing attack on the police, Satheesan said the police have failed to provide protection to the people of the state.

“Brutal attacks are taking place in the state every day , anyone can give a quotation to attack another person. If anyone gives information to the police and Excise Department, he is being attacked,” he said.

Speaking about the assault on the newlywed girl in her husband’s house at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, Sathaaesan alleged that the police ridiculed the girl’s father, who filed a complaint in the incident

“Although he called the Kozhikode Police Commissioner, no action was taken. If the suspect escapes, the police will have to answer,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that the state has become a paradise for gangsters.

He said the failure of the police is the reason why the gangsters are on the loose and acting in an uninhibited way.