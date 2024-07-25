Administrative mismanagement hallmark of govt in Kerala: Leader of Opposition

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan alleged that governance is totally missing in the state and that administrative mismanagement is the hallmark of the Left government in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Aluva on Thursday, Satheesan said the LDF Government has been forced to roll back the steep rise in the building permit fee in the backdrop of the severe drubbings the LDF received in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. “However, the government is proposing to increase the service charges, which in the current times of price rise, would come as a big blow to the people,” he said.

The Kerala government on Wednesday brought in a significant reduction in the building permit fees. It has decided to reduce the building permit fees up to 60 percent in the state.

Speaking on the perceived attempt to create an “anti-Karnataka sentiment” with regard to the search operations to trace the Kerala native truck driver, Arjun who went missing in the landslide at in Shirur in Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, Satheesan said people who have no idea about the impact of landslips and its aftermath are passing comments not realising the difficulty of undertaking such a rescue mission.

“People who have no idea about the impact of landslips and its aftermath are passing comments not realising the difficulty of undertaking such a rescue mission, which is being carried out by people risking their lives,” he said.

He asked what wrong the Karnataka government did there. The local MLA had not moved from Shirur ever since the incident.

He said it should not be forgotten that many people who had gone missing during landslips in Kerala in the past, remain to be found to this day. “We should not forget that many people who had gone missing during landslips in Kerala in the past, including at Kavalappara in Malappuram, remain to be found to this day,” Satheesan said.