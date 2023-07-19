Police complaint against Oppn for naming alliance ‘INDIA’

A day after they named their alliance as ‘INDIA’ (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for the Lok Sabha polls due next year, a police complaint has been registered against the 26 Opposition parties “for improper use of the name of INDIA and for the undue influence.”

The complaint lodged at Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi raises objection to “improper use of the name of INDIA and use of the said name for the undue influence and personation at elections.” The complainant, Dr Avinish Mishra requested necessary action against these parties.

The Opposition parties, at their meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, came up with the acronym “INDIA” for their alliance.

The complaint has been filed against 26 Opposition parties which includes Indian National Congress (INC), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Janta Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar.

The case has been registered under Section 2 (c) of the Emblems Act defines “name” to include any abbreviation of a name. Section 5 of the Emblems Act provides for a punishment with a fine which may extend to five hundred rupees to be imposed on any person who is found to be contravening provisions of Section 3 of the Emblems Act.

The act of the aforementioned political parties to name their alliance as ‘INDIA’ has certainly hurt the sentiments of all Indians who identify themselves as citizens of ‘INDIA’, the complaint read.