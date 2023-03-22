Rejecting a few media reports, the Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava today denied that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought from Bhatinda to Jaipur for interrogation, was interviewed by anyone in the state capital.

Lawrence’s alleged video interview put up on some TV channels in Punjab probably raised controversy and put a question mark on whether he was interviewed by media in Jaipur in his police custody.

In a statement here, the Commissioner said Bishnoi was kept under round-the-clock surveillance in tight and high security. A team of Jaipur police had brought Bishnoi from Bhatinda jail to the Jawahar Circle Police station here on February 15 to interrogate him about his involvement in the Days Hotel firing and extortion case, the Commissioner said.

About 20 police commandos ferried Bishnoi in an armoured vehicle to Jaipur, the local police station in Jawahar Nagar was turned into a fortress with no entry allowed to the police station building, and the accused was under constant watch, he said.

Besides, a videography was done while he was brought from Bhatinda in the armoured vehicle from outside, and there was no question of his (Bishnoi) interview by anyone here in the state, the Commissioner contradicted a few media reports.