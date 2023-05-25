Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi’s Mandoli Jail

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was early Thursday morning brought to Delhi from a Gujarat jail and lodged in the national capital’s Mandoli prison, officials said today.

Bishoi has been sent to the Mandoli jail, due to security reasons, an official said. This comes in the wake of killing of Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail earlier this month and the jail administration took the decision to keep Bishoni in a separate prison to prevent any possibility of a gang war, officials said.

Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi’s Rohini court shootout case was stabbed to death by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2.

According to sources, Lawrence Bishnoi has been kept in cell number 15 of the jail.

The notorious gangster was brought from Gujarat to Delhi airport amidst tight security at around 12.30 am.

Last month the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) got the custody of Bishnoi in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs. The magistrate’s court in Nalia, Kutch granted the Gujarat ATS a 14-day custody of Bishnoi.

Previously, Bishnoi was also in the custody of NIA and Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitendra Gogi syndicate after an encounter in the national capital. The arrested had been absconding after jumping bail in an attempt to muder case in Delhi.

Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala was arrested by the Punjab police last year.