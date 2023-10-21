Police Commemoration Day observed across J&K, Ladakh

On the ‘Police Commemoration Day’ today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tributes to the martyred personnel of the police and CAPFs at Martyrs’ Memorial, Armed Police Complex, Zewan, in Srinagar.

“I salute the bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir Police. The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage and supreme sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” said Sinha.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dilbag Singh, DGP and senior officers of Civil and Police Administration also paid tributes to the martyred policemen.

The commemoration day was also observed in Jammu and other parts of J&K.

Police Commemoration Day was also observed in Ladakh where homage was paid to the martyrs of police who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.