The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12 last year.

An FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on December 13.

Khan was scheduled to be at the Mumbai Bagh protests on Thursday. In the same mould as Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, women protesters have started an indefinite stir against the CAA at Mumbai Bagh, with the agitation entering the third day on Wednesday.

Doctor Khan, a paediatrician hit the headlines after the death of 60 children in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017 due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills. Following this, he was suspended from Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college.

Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the state-run hospital and was removed following the deaths on August 10 and 11. He was later arrested.

Meanwhile, Khan’s transit remand has been granted to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) by Mumbai’s Bandra Court.

Speaking to reporters earlier today after his arrest, Kafeel Khan said that he was given a clean chit in Gorakhpur child deaths case and now he was being framed again. He also requested the Maharashtra government to let him stay in the state and added that he does not trust the Uttar Pradesh Police.