Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed booked for hate speech

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed was on Thursday booked for her alleged hate speech during an election campaign for UDF candidate M K Raghavan in Kozhikode.

Kozhikode Medical College police registered a case for hate speech following a complaint filed by Arunjit, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, with the Election Commission. The police registered a case under IPC Section 153 and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In her speech, Shama Mohamed reportedly said that if the Narendra Modi-led BJP comes back to power then there would be no mosques and churches. Shama Mohamed then shared the video of her hate speech through Facebook and X.

Shama Mohamed allegedly cautioned that if the BJP surpasses the 400-seat mark, they may seek to amend the constitution. She also referenced the Gyanvapi issue during her address.

Responding to the issue, Shama said that she had not made any inappropriate remarks and asked why she was being charged in this case. She clarified that her comments were directed towards the Manipur issue and not any specific religion. Shama emphasized that her statement was not intended to offend the sentiments of any religious group.