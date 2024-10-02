Police & administration must remain on alert 24/7 from Navratri to Chhath: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the police and administration to remain vigilant 24/7 during the festive season.

The CM announced that free LPG cylinders will be distributed to all beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana on the occasion of Diwali.

He emphasised that all districts should evaluate every incident, both minor and major, that occurred during previous festivals and implement measures to ensure that no unpleasant incidents take place throughout this year’s festive period — from Sharadiya Navratri to Chhath.

“This time of joy and enthusiasm should be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, and every officer — from beat constables to those in outposts, police stations, districts, ranges, zones, and divisions — must contribute to these efforts,” the CM directed.

During a video conference with all police superintendents on Tuesday night, the Chief Minister reviewed the efforts being implemented at the district level to enhance law and order during the festive season.

The CM instructed the district officials that in the next two days, communication should be established with all Durga Puja committees at the police station, circle, and district levels. Pandal construction must not involve road excavation, and utmost care should be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow. The height of the idols should not exceed specified limits.

Instructions also said that authorities should engage with the committees to ensure that no actions are taken within their premises that could offend the beliefs of others. There should be no vulgar or excessively loud songs, music, or dance. The committees must also maintain a clean environment in and around the pandal.

Besides, the route for idol immersion should be predetermined and kept clear in advance. ”It is essential to ensure that there are no high-tension power lines along the immersion route. Extra caution must be exercised in sensitive areas. Additionally, necessary fire safety arrangements should be established in the pandals,” the directions stated.

“Every officer, from beat constables to police superintendents, should be visible on the streets. During the festival days, some unruly individuals may attempt to disrupt the atmosphere, so the police must remain vigilant. It is essential to reassure the public of their safety during this time,” the CM said.

He said during Sharadiya Navratri, there will be a large influx of devotees at all goddesses’ temples. In light of this, it is crucial to deploy adequate police personnel. Enhanced arrangements for the convenience and safety of devotees should be made at Maa Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur, Maa Shakumbhari Temple in Saharanpur, Vishalakshi Temple in Varanasi, and Maa Pateshwari Dham in Balrampur. Additionally, cleanliness must be maintained in every temple complex, he directed.

The CM said a significant number of people travel during festivals, so the Transport Corporation must increase the number of buses on rural routes. It is essential that both police and bus drivers/conductors treat passengers courteously. Additionally, buses in bad condition should not be in service, he said, adding that electric bus service should also be expanded in urban areas.

CM Adityanath said free LPG cylinders will be distributed to all beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana on the occasion of Diwali. It is crucial that all necessary formalities are completed promptly to ensure that LPG cylinders are delivered to the homes of all beneficiaries before Diwali.

The CM also mentioned that recent reports indicate that gas cylinders and stones have been placed on railway tracks, raising concerns about a potential conspiracy to disrupt rail traffic and cause accidents. ”There have also been instances of stone pelting on trains in certain areas. It is essential to enhance intelligence efforts in collaboration with the railways. Additionally, we must further activate the monitoring system involving gram chowkidars (village watchmen) to ensure safety and security.”

” There should be no open sale of meat or operation of illegal slaughterhouses in any area, and appropriate measures must be enforced to ensure compliance. Additionally, meat and liquor shops must not be located near religious places. Liquor shops should operate only during the designated hours. The campaign against illegal and toxic liquor must continue vigorously,” he directed the officials.